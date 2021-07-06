Diageo reveals top three cocktail trends

Digital platforms that can predict your favourite cocktail, sustainable socialising and the rise of at-home mixologists will reshape the drinks industry, according to Diageo.

The Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff producer believes these key trends will “change the way we drink in 2021 and beyond”.

It has teamed up with Pinterest in a bid to capitalise upon the first trend. Visitors to its Taste of the Future virtual space can use Pinterest to answer a series of trend-based questions. They will then be provided with a Pin board, which will include a personalised cocktail match.

Anna Sudbury, senior partner manager at Pinterest, said: “We’e seen an increase in the past few months of people searching for cocktail party ideas, so we know Pinners will love the ability to find personalised cocktail recommendations and recipes based on their individual tastes”

They can also use augmented reality technology via a mobile phone or tablet to learn how to create the perfect Johnnie Walker highball. This the result of a partnership with Verizon and Yahoo Ryot Lab.

Another feature, launched in partnership with Tel Aviv-based Ripples, allows visitors to print their selfies on a Ketel One Espresso Martini. Ripples has just launched its 2.0 platform to enhance the experience for bars and consumers alike.

Diageo unveiled the trends and opened up the virtual space as it prepares to host its popular annual World Class cocktail competition, which will see 50 elite mixologists battle it out to be crowned the world’s best bartender.

Simon Earley, Head of Diageo World Class, said: “Each year we work with the world’s best bartenders and innovators to discover the future of world class drinks.

“The past year has seen extraordinary innovation and creativity within cocktail culture; we want to celebrate that and give everyone a taste of what’s next. A Taste of the Future is a fully interactive virtual space, allowing everyone to explore for themselves some of the near-future partnerships appearing at home or in a bar near them soon.”

On the subject of sustainability, Ryan Chetiyawardana – the founder of famous bars such as Mr Lyan and a Johnnie Walker partner – said: “There has been a real moment of reflection for the trade over the past 18 months, be it connections to consumers; digital tools and sometimes purely operational shifts.

“The idea of human connection has become so important - people have been craving something new and exploring new horizons. It’s helped people reassess what’s important and fast-tracked concerns such as sustainability.

“With people increasingly wanting to find the balance between a luxury experience and protecting the planet – there’s a lot to be optimistic about.”