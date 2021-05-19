Kahlúa launch new coffee-inspired label design

Kahlúa has unveiled a new label design, inspired by the coffee culture of the brand’s native Veracruz, Mexico.

It’s the first redesign that the world’s best-selling coffee liqueur has undergone in over a decade.

Coinciding with the redesign, Kahlúá has pledged its support to baristas and coffee shops worldwide, offering a ‘coffee clinic’ to help them obtain alcohol licenses to serve cocktails, and barista bartender training through the Global Coffee School.

“We at Kahlúa pride ourselves on our unserious attitude, and dedication to making an exceptional coffee liqueur that coffee and cocktail fans alike will love,” said Tamara Urukalo, global vice-president of marketing at Kahlúa.

“But it’s not just about the taste, it’s also about the look – so we felt that it was only right that we gave our famous bottle a bold and contemporary makeover that borrows cues from the world of coffee, and stands out from the crowd.

“Our team have worked hard to revamp our classic bottle, and we can’t wait for consumers to get their hands on it and pour themselves a delicious coffee cocktail.”

People are drinking more coffee than ever before, research conducted by OnePoll revealed that the average person drinks more than 1,350 cups a year, amounting to 85,000 in a lifetime - or enough to fill four Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Through the liqueur brand’s Coffee for Good programme, Kahlúa has set goals for 100% of coffee to be sourced from sustainable practices, and 100% of farm families to be above the poverty line, with access to clean water and facilities by 2022.