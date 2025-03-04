Allegory launches new cocktail menu

Washington DC’s Allegory bar, currently ranked at No.23 on North America's 50 Best Bars 2024 list, has introduced its new cocktail menu ‘Banned in DC’.

Created by creative and beverage director Deke Dunne and his team, Allegory's concept follows its initial menu ’Down the Rabbit Hole’.

Banned in DC draws inspiration from the aesthetic of ‘Bad Brains’, the all-Black alternative band from DC.

"We leaned into advanced techniques like enzyme treatment, freeze-drying, and clarification to push the boundaries of flavour and texture. Every sip is meant to surprise and engage, just like the story we're telling,” said Dunne.

Most drinks on the new menu take over 48 hours to create, with serves such as Black Dove, a clarified and carbonated take on the Paloma, using pomelo and overripe apples that have both been treated with enzymes. The Mardi Gras is a partially clarified coconut milk punch that uses fat washing, enzymes, and acid adjustment to enhance the mango's natural flavours.

The new menu almost triples Allegory’s zero-proof cocktails, with a take on the Old Fashioned using koji-inoculated, liquefied rice after introducing glucosidase and amylase enzymes. The liquid combines coconut milk, coconut cream, water, and additional enzymes, creating a clarified base. This mixture is then mixed with Seedlip Notas de Agave, apple cider vinegar, and shio koji.