SubAstor announces new cocktail menu

The cocktail menu features ten different concoctions created by the bar’s team, led by head bartender Alex Sepulchro and creative director Fabio La Pietra.

To showcase Brazil, the drinks are all influenced and inspired by the six main terrestrial Brazilian biomes that are Amazon, Caatinga, Cerrado, Atlantic Forest, Pampa and Pantanal. The team uses a number of different techniques to best represent their picked flavours such as Cupuaçu, the fragrant fruit of the rainforest tree related to cacao from North Brazil, or Butiá, the tropical-flavoured fruit from South Brazil.

The menu includes the Acai Punch, a drink that explores a different use of the Açai palm’s berries. The team creates a milk punch with Açai’s fresh pulp, Jameson Whiskey, Havana 3 Rum and aromatic bitters, filters the mixture, and serves it in a rock glass, with a pineapple heart garnish. The Passiflora Fizz is the tropical highball on the menu, made with local passionfruit mixed with Cachaça, with the addition of cacao honey and coconut water.