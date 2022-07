Jazz club and cocktail bar Oriole has launched its latest cocktail menu this month which celebrates the ingredients and traditions of the Old World, the New World and the Orient.

‘The Old World’ invites guests to explore European tradition with ‘The New World’ taking inspiration from the Americas, focusing on herbs and spices, and ‘The Orient’ showcases the ‘Easern Realm’.

The bar, hidden beneath London’s Smithfield Market, will also offer low-alcohol cocktails.

The Oriole team will be celebrating the launch by hosting future takeovers from three bars from across Asia, Europe and The Americas.