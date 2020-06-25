World of Zing launches 18 luxury pre-made cocktails

25 June, 2020
By Martin Green

Premixed cocktail specialist World of Zing has launched 18 new bottled cocktails and pouches in time for the summer.

Cocktail expert Pritesh Mody set up the business in a dedicated London lab, and it has secured listings with several luxury hotels and restaurants.

You will find the pre-batch cocktails in the minibars at the Langham Hotel and the luxury carriages of the Belmond British Pullman.

The new offerings include a Bordeaux Cask Aged Negroni, a Salted Caramel Old Fashioned, a Persian Lime & Nori Margarita and a Rhubarb Cosmopolitan.

The range is designed to remove the need for extensive ingredients and equipment, and provide a high-end mixology experience when resources are limited.

Mody said: “When businesses reopen post-Covid, they’ll need to be extremely resourceful with stock purchasing and agile with staffing.

“The new World of Zing range provides the on-trade with a refreshing offering that’s not only varied and of the highest quality, but also aids with the streamlining of bar operations.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, cocktail, world, luxury, cocktails, pre, zing, offerings, belmond, pullman, pre batch, batch cocktails, belmond british, luxury carriages, langham hotel, new offerings include, dedicated london lab, several luxury hotels, pre batch cocktails, belmond british pullman




Comment

Philip Duff

Duff Said: Awash with rum

As the weather gets bleak Philip Duff turns to the warming notes of rum for comfort. But there are currently several elements unsettling the category

Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Events

Facebook

Twitter