World of Zing launches 18 luxury pre-made cocktails

Premixed cocktail specialist World of Zing has launched 18 new bottled cocktails and pouches in time for the summer.

Cocktail expert Pritesh Mody set up the business in a dedicated London lab, and it has secured listings with several luxury hotels and restaurants.

You will find the pre-batch cocktails in the minibars at the Langham Hotel and the luxury carriages of the Belmond British Pullman.

The new offerings include a Bordeaux Cask Aged Negroni, a Salted Caramel Old Fashioned, a Persian Lime & Nori Margarita and a Rhubarb Cosmopolitan.

The range is designed to remove the need for extensive ingredients and equipment, and provide a high-end mixology experience when resources are limited.

Mody said: “When businesses reopen post-Covid, they’ll need to be extremely resourceful with stock purchasing and agile with staffing.

“The new World of Zing range provides the on-trade with a refreshing offering that’s not only varied and of the highest quality, but also aids with the streamlining of bar operations.”