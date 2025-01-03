World of Zing founder joins Th!nk Drinks

03 January, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Pritesh Mody, founder of World of Zing Cocktails, the pre-batch and bottled cocktail brand, has joined Th!nk Drinks as creative director.

Mody’s role will involve supporting the business through creative cocktail development and trade advocacy.

As part of the appointment, World of Zing has been absorbed into Th!nk Drinks, which will be a cocktail solutions provider to over 2000 venues nationwide in the UK.

Mody said: “Whilst the RTD sector continues to grow, creating the highest quality products at significant scale is a hugely complex process that traditional contract producers seriously struggle to achieve. However, having seen the huge investment in both personnel and equipment that Think Drinks has recently made in this area, I was quickly convinced that joining them would allow us both to fulfill our ambitions of creating one of Europe’s leading premium drinks businesses.”

