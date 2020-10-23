Renato Giovannoni wins Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award 2020

Renato ‘Tato’ Giovannoni has won the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award 2020 after building up an iconic reputation among his peers.

The bartenders working at the venues on this year’s list of The World’s 50 Best Bars were asked to single out a peer that really pushes boundaries.

Giovannoni, owner of Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires, Argentina, received the most votes and emerged victorious.

He follows in the footsteps of Iain Griffiths, Joe Schofield and Monica Berg, who have all landed the coveted award since it was launched in 2017.

Giovannoni said: “Winning the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award was truly unexpected. Not only does Florería Atlántico represent Argentina on The World’s 50 Best Bars list, I now have the honour and responsibility of representing my country.

“It has always been my dream to carry my nation’s flag around the world through my work. More than an accomplishment, it is also an affirmation of the work we have put in, to capture the essence of Argentina and Latin America, while elevating creativity and sustainable practices in our industry.”

He began his career working at his father’s bars, restaurants and nightclubs before travelling across the globe to complete guest shifts, working hard to put his native Argentina on the map.

Giovannoni founded Florería Atlántico in 2013, and it was instantly catapulted onto The World’s 50 Best Bars list.

It is a speakeasy hidden beneath a florist, paying a tribute to the drinks that were introduced and enjoyed by immigrants in the first few decades of the 20th century. Florería Atlántico also features a local section that spotlights the unique flavours of Argentina.

The bar finished third in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2019.

Mark Sansom, content editor for The World’s 50 Best Bars, said: “Tato is without doubt one of the most respected bartenders in the world His bar, Florería Atlántico, helped put Argentina’s cocktail culture on the global map, and was conceived as a tribute to the diverse immigrant culture of the country.

“He is a perfect ambassador for the craft of bartending and indeed Argentina’s storied cocktail past as he travels the world for his art. We are looking forward to see the positive impact that he brings as he continues to inspire his peers to push forward during these difficult times.”