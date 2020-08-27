Jameson launches Grow Your Own Cocktail challenge

Bartenders can win cash prizes by entering the Grow Your Own Cocktail web challenge launched by Irish whiskey brand Jameson.

The initiative is designed to promoted local sourcing and discovery among mixologists around the world.

Entrants can post a cocktail they have created on Instagram using Jameson as a base spirit alongside local ingredients sourced from a farm, market or local store.

The brand has a €1,000 prize pool, which will be divided among the successful entrants. Judges will assess the quality of each cocktail uploaded using the #GrowYourOwnCocktail hashtag before making their decisions.

Brendan Buckley, international marketing director at Jameson producer Irish Distillers, said: “The Grow Your Own Cocktail web series is integral in encouraging collaboration between the bar industry and their local craftspeople. The bar community has faced serious challenges in 2020, so now, more than ever the industry needs solidarity, creativity and innovation to help it through these times.

“It’s Jameson’s mission to support this creativity and encourage bartenders to use their own environments in truly innovative ways.

“The bartending community is at the heart of Jameson as the first advocates of our whiskey many years ago. We can’t wait to see what bartenders and their wider communities come up with.”

Last year, the Jameson team brought bartenders, local farmers and producers together in communities across the globe to encourage mixologists to create locally inspired cocktails.

The Jameson team captured all of their adventures, which fans can now enjoy as a six-part web series featuring episodes set in Dubai, Tel Aviv, Kuala Lumpur, Shanghai, Stockholm and Cork, home to Irish Distillers’ Midleton Distillery.