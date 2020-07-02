Peroni launches global ad campaign

Peroni Nastro Azzurro has launched a global ad campaign that urges viewers to appreciate the small pleasures they were denied during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Italian brewer's Walk With Us campaign features TV, online and social media advertising. The ad takes place in a traditional Italian piazza and focuses on friends walking to a bar and enjoying a beer together.

“Sometimes we don’t appreciate the little things until they’re taken away,” says the narrator. “Like a walk. We will return to the streets, where we live, where we love. We will take back those moments. In Italy we call this la passeggiata. Walk together with us.”

The campaign will also take in radio, out of office and print advertising.

Peroni will support on-trade partners with complimentary kegs, along with a range of services to support social distancing in their outlets. It will provide more than 1 million recyclable cups and 250,000 four-pint carriers to make life easier for bar owners.

Tim Clay, UK managing director at brand owner Asahi, said: “These are strange times and circumstances that we couldn’t have imagined having to navigate through. The situation faced in the retail and hospitality sector is completely unprecedented, and, as a supplier to businesses of all sizes, we are on overdrive to find ways to support our valued customers – as well as the communities in which we operate.

“It will be a tricky road to recovery for many, so we continue to work with and listen to our customers to see how best we can help support them. We hope that the Walk With Us campaign resonates with both consumers and operators, as we all try to reconnect with the places and pastimes we enjoy the most.”