Camden Town Brewery launches festive ad campaign

Camden Town Brewery aims to save Christmas from bad gift givers in its first ever festive TV ad campaign.

It features a character called the Camden Giftnotist, voiced by grime star D Double E, who aims to hypnotise people that buy unwanted gifts like socks and toiletries.

The ad takes place in an animated version of the brewery, and it bids to position Camden Hells lager as the beer of Christmas.

It will be accompanied by outdoor advertising and window takeovers at Whole Foods stores, plus activation in both the on-trade and the off-trade.

Zoe Wulfsohn-Dunkley, head of brand marketing at Camden Town Brewery, said: “We can all relate to receiving those not-so-great Christmas gifts from a distant aunt or random work colleague, and although we love the generosity that comes with the festive season, we want to ‘giftnotise’ people into gifting fresh Camden Hells Lager instead… because who doesn’t love great tasting, never pasteurised beer?”

Will Wells, the creative lead at Wieden+Kennedy, which created the ad, said: “No one wants another pair of socks, a grooming set or that thing your aunt got you and you were too scared to say ‘I don’t even know what it is’.

“Bad gifts literally ruin Christmas but Camden Hells? Hells is not just the gift to give this year, but it’s the gift you want! Your best mate? Camden Hells. The mate you forgot to get a gift for? Camden Hells. The mate you’re secretly in love with but don’t want to come on too strong? Camden Hells. Your boss? Camden Hells. Your sister’s boyfriend/ girlfriend/ insert any other extended family member. Camden Hells.

“That’s why this campaign sets out to giftnotise all the bad gift givers out there to give Camden Hells and save Christmas.”