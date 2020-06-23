Camden Town Brewery creates special pale ale to support the trade

Camden Town Brewery will give away 260,000 pints to UK trade customers in order to help them get back on their feet when pubs reopen.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that they will be allowed to welcome guests back from July 4, albeit with restrictions in place.

Camden has brewed a dedicated beer called To The Pub to mark the occasion. It is a double dry-hopped American pale ale, unfiltered and brewed with Cali ale yeast.

It added Simcoe Cyro hops and new experimental hop, Idaho 7, later in the brewing process by double-dry hopping “to get those big, resiny stone fruit flavours true to the style”.

Before pubs reopen, consumers can support the trade by purchasing the beer from Camden’s web store. All proceeds will contribute towards the free kegs donated to the bar trade.

Founder Jasper Cuppaidge said: “Never would I have thought that the industry that’s brought me so much, would need so much help to survive.

“It needs all of us, from brewers to beer drinkers, to help this industry get back to stable ground.

“By drinking To The Pub, whether it’s a 6-pack ordered online, a can you picked up at the shop, or enjoying as a pint in the pub, you’ll be giving back to the hospitality industry when they need it most.”

Camden is owned by AB InBev, which just announced it has become the number one brewer in the UK.