Ferrari Trento auctions bottles for Race Against Dementia

Italian sparkling wine, Ferrari Trento, is auctioning a selection of official signed bottles from the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship on the F1 Authentics site, with proceeds going to Race Against Dementia.

The official toast of F1, Ferrari Trento is auctioning a total of 18 Ferrari Trento Blanc de Blancs bottles, signed by the top three drivers from each race after the podium celebrations.

Matteo Lunelli, CEO and president of Ferrari Trento, said: “We are proud to support the important work of Race Against Dementia in its quest for speed and innovation in discovering new treatments. We are also glad that fans of Formula 1 and Ferrari Trento will be able to enjoy these unique bottles as a keepsake of the races happening this year.”

The charity was established by three-time F1 World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart OBE after his wife was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, as Race Against Dementia works towards a breakthrough in the prevention or cure.

The races that have and will take part in this project are Melbourne, Baku, Miami, Imola, Monaco, Barcelona, Montréal, Spielberg, Silverstone, Budapest, Spa, Zandvoort, Monza, Singapore, Suzuka, Austin, Mexico City and São Paulo.

The auction on F1 Authentics for each bottle will close shortly after its race weekend.

“Race Against Dementia is honoured to be the charity of choice for these wonderful auctions. RAD’s mission is to find a cure or way to prevent dementia. Unless something is done, 1 in 3 people born today will die with dementia. This crisis cannot continue,” Stewart added.