The Glenrothes launches The 42

13 February, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

The Glenrothes has launched The 42, a limited release single malt whisky, inspired by the colour and character of the distillery’s Highland home.

The spirit is a union of hand-selected casks of The Glenrothes Single Malt that have matured for more than four decades on The Glenrothes Estate, with 1,134 bottles of release available worldwide.

Laura Rampling, master whisky maker, said: “This 42 year old whisky epitomises the character of The Glenrothes distillery. These four casks have taken our spirit on a journey of maturation over more than four decades, refining the original delicate and fruity character of our new make spirit without overpowering it.”

Available from 15 March in the UK, from Fortnum & Mason, Harrods and The Whisky Shop, with an rrp of £6,750, The 42 is the first of its age to be released by The Glenrothes.  

