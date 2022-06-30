Ferrari used to celebrate at the F1 podium

Ferrari Trento announces partnership extension with Formula 1

30 June, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Ferrari Trento has announced it will be the official toast of Formula 1 until the end of the 2025 season, extending its partnership from three years to five.

Among initiatives to engage motor racing enthusiasts, Ferrari Trento will be selling its three-litre Ferrari F1 Podium Jeroboam, an exact replica of the bottle used to celebrate on the podium, available from top wine shops and online.

Matteo Lunelli, president of Ferrari Trento said: “Exactly 120 years after the foundation of Ferrari Trento, we are proud that our sparkling wines are increasingly present on the global stage and that they have become part of the excitement and entertainment that Formula 1 provides.”

The actual Jeroboam bottle is autographed at the end of every Grand Prix by the top three racers and auctioned for charity during each race weekend on F1 Authentics, the official website for F1 memorabilia.

Brandon Snow, managing director of Formula 1 said: “We are thrilled to announce that Ferrari Trento is extending its partnership with Formula 1 for another two years. It is a huge testament to all those involved to be announcing an extension after just one full season into the partnership”.

