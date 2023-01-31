St-Rémy introduces new lightweight bottles

St-Rémy French brandy is reducing the weight of its bottles as one of many measures to establish a new gold standard in sustainability.

As part of its Sustainable Exception roadmap, the Rémy Cointreau group aims to reduce its carbon emissions per bottle by 50% by 2030 and to reach net zero by 2050. By 2025, the group is targeting to have 100% of its bottles being eco-conceived.

Hervé Buzon, international marketing director for St-Rémy Brandy, said: “Glass is the main challenge in our industry in terms of CO2. In the coming years at St-Rémy, we will focus our efforts on reducing production, use and transport of glass. We will do it by reducing again the weight of our bottles, using alternative materials, or looking into experimenting in-store refilling options for consumers.”

In 2022, St-Rémy had changed its plastic 50cl St-Rémy VSOP and XO bottles and its 1.75l St-Rémy VSOP plastic bottle from PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate, a strong plastic made from 100% virgin materials) to recycled PET plastic (RPET).

In addition, the brand has been reducing the use of secondary packaging by removing gift boxes on its VSOP quality, and discontinuing the use of virgin plastics in POSM and packaging.

The new, lightweight and 100% made in France bottles will help reduce CO2 emissions both on the upstream and downstream through a reduction of the primary materials and the lighter weight to carry during transportation.

Overall, more than 48 tons of glass will be saved per year, resulting in a reduction of 70 tons of CO2.