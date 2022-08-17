St-Rémy bottle shots

St-Rémy announces expansion into new global markets

17 August, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

French Brandy company, St-Rémy, is celebrating the success of its St-Rémy Signature which launched in 2020 and is showing growth in its pioneering markets of Canada, USA and Australia, as it continues to expand into new markets.

The next territories to activate will be the French brandy markets of the UK and Taiwan, as well as Jamaica and GTR Americas, which will see a roll out in September this year.

St-Rémy’s master blender, Cécile Roudaut, said: “This expression is an original creation, designed to be discovered by a new era of brandy-drinkers. While respecting the traditional French brandy values and processes, I have added a maturation stage in small virgin oak barrels, which marks its distinction and creates a smooth brandy with elegant notes of vanilla, a hint of toasted French oak and a velvety texture.”

Following a successful launch in Canada in 2020, the brand is on track with its target to nearly double market sales over the next year, into 2023 with Australia also showing a strong affinity to the brand, with encouraging sales in New South Wales.

Hervé Buzon, St-Rémy’s global brand director said: “Following a successful launch in some of our key markets, we are thrilled to bring this expression to new audiences across the globe and continue to provide bartenders with new mixology options.”

Supporting the UK launch will be a strong presence at Cocktails in the City, London, with the brand announcing that the St-Rémy Signature will be listed at major supermarket, Sainsburys, in October. 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, UK, brand, rémy, markets, launch, usa, brandy, french, st, canada, gtr, new south wales, St Rémy, french brandy, st rémy’s, rémy signature, successful launch, st rémy signature, double market sales, market sales over, south wales hervé




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Staffing crisis could open opportunities

The pandemic has thrown many challenges at bar owners over the past couple of years and the ones that survived the various lockdowns and restrictions deserve a pat on the back. However, while revenues are returning and bars are beginning to recruit once more, we’ve come up against a whole new set of problems, one of which is a global starring crisis.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter