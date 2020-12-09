Irish whiskey trade group names new chairman

Tullamore DEW brand ambassador John Quinn has been named the new chairman of trade group Drinks Ireland | Irish Whiskey Association.

The group was established in 2014 to represent the rapidly expanding Irish whiskey industry and foster cooperation among producers.

Quinn has more than 40 years’ experience in the industry. “It is a privilege to have been selected to serve in this important role and I look forward to leading Drinks Ireland | Irish Whiskey Association at a critical time for the industry, he said.

“My priority will remain to protect the integrity of the Irish Whiskey category, as well as continuing to promote it globally.”

He succeeds David Stapleton as chairman. James Doherty, managing director of Sliabh Liag Distillers in Co. Donegal., was announced as vice chairman.

“With the fantastic rise in Irish whiskey of recent years it is a privilege to be working in the industry at this time,” said Doherty.

“The next phase of growth will be really exciting and with it an even greater need to ensure the standards and integrity of the industry rise to meet the challenges that come with that success.

“I am really looking forward to working closely with the association team and supporting John in delivering for the industry.”