Funkidory announces second venue

The bar’s co-owners, Sergio Leanza and Anna Fairhead-Benitez, will launch their biggest venue so far in South London’s Camberwell, with plans to continue Funkidory’s passion for hospitality and high-quality cocktails.

Speaking to Class Magazine, Leanza said: “The new site is going to be a New York-style basement, a relaxed vibe, somewhere you can kick back and know you’re in good hands. No hooks or gimmicks, just quality drinks and good people.”

This will be the first time the Funkidory team will have access to a full lab space giving them the opportunity to expand on their creativity, with Leanza bringing his background in the hospitality industry to lead the team in the new menu development.

“We weren’t looking but the site was brought to our attention, and it was too good to ignore,” Fairhead-Benitez told Class. “Coming from Peckham, Camberwell is just up the road and it’s buzzing. There are so many great spots to eat, and we are excited to be in amongst all of that and to continue repping for the South London scene.”

The new bigger space will also allow for the duo to host DJs with live gigs styled much like Funkidory’s regular monthly Sunday Tipple sessions, where the bar hosts up-and-coming musicians from around the UK.

“It’s very much an expression of us, our passions, our music, our style. Now that we’re growing and the team is expanding, there are new influences and expressions coming from them and that’s cool. We’re excited by the team we have lined up and are looking forward to collaborating with some new talent,” Fairhead-Benitez told Class.

Funkidory’s sister bar, of which the name is yet to be announced, will be located beneath the newly reopened Forza Win at the boutique Church Street Hotel as an independent venue.