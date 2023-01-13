BCB announces Education Committee

US-based on-trade show, Bar Convent Brooklyn (BCB), has announced its Education Committee for 2023, as well as opening submissions for its Education Sessions.

Returning to Brooklyn’s Industry City, BCB will feature educational sessions, including taste forums, demonstrations and panel discussions, with leading industry experts.

Jackie Williams, BCB event director, said: “The Education Committee is a core component of Bar Convent Brooklyn and we are thrilled to have these highly accomplished and respected individuals help review and curate the programming for the 2023 show.

“Their knowledge and insight will be essential as we continue our mission to bring impactful and actionable education to its attendees, and I’m excited to see the programming they bring to this year’s event,” Williams added.

The collective of industry professionals will be responsible for hand-selecting the seminars, panels, and masterclasses for the two-day education program, which will be held on Tuesday 13 June and Wednesday 14 June.

This year’s committee will be spearheaded by BCB’s head of education, Lynnette Marrero, co-founder of Speed Rack and Beverage Consultant.

The committee also includes: Samantha Casuga, head bartender at Temple Bar; John deBary, author of Saved By The Bellini; Touré Folkes, founder and program director of Turning Tables; Chelsea Gregoire, founder and hospitality director of Church Bar and owner/consultant of Drinkable Genius; Caer Maiko, co-creator of Daijoubu Pop-Up and general manager at DrinkWell; and Sarah Troxell, bar director at Daiquiri Time Out.

“This year’s committee consists of extremely talented individuals in the hospitality industry. I’m excited to work with them to cultivate a really strong educational program and create a dialogue that moves the industry forward,” Marrero added.

Submissions for the annual event’s educational programme are open now through to Friday 24 February. Interested parties can submit via the Bar Convent Brooklyn website.