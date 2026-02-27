BCB London announces 2026 education board

BCB London has announced its 2026 education board ahead of its return to Tobacco Dock on 11 and 12 May.

Led by director of education Elliot Ball, the programme will be supported by a show bartending area, low and no sessions, and the return of a live competition.

BCB London’s education programme for 2026 will be guided by an industry-led board, bringing together experience across bartending, training, operations and consultancy, including bar consultant Jack Sotti, former trainer for the Diageo Bar Academy La’Mel Clarke and founding team member at A Bar With Shapes For A Name Maria Kontorravdis.

The board will work closely with the BCB London team to shape the seminar programme, covering practical skills, leadership, creativity, business development and long-term career progression.

“BCB London gives us a rare opportunity to bring together people who are actively building, running and teaching in this industry. For 2026, we’re focusing on creating an education programme that’s practical, thoughtful and useful in the real world – whether you’re behind the bar, running a business or thinking about your next step,” said Ball.

BCB London has also announced the appointment of La Maison Wellness founder, Camille Vidal, as onsite ambassador for low and no.

Vidal will curate and shape a dedicated low and no education programme featuring a selection of talks and panel sessions, as well as assuming the same role for BCB Berlin 2026.

The show has also partnered with the World Flair Association (WFA) to deliver a dedicated show bartending area. Across both days, visitors can expect live flair shows from world champion bartenders, drop-in training sessions based on the WFA grading syllabus and practical demonstrations of core flair techniques.

Returning for 2026, the ‘Pouring Contest’ will challenge bartenders to test their pour speed and accuracy. Hosted by Kevin Armstrong and Daniel Waddy of Satan's Whiskers, the competition will offer participants the chance to win a selection of prizes, including the first prize of an all expenses paid trip to Bar Convent Berlin taking place on 12-14 October 2026, plus £2,000.

Early Bird tickets for BCB London 2026 are now live here, with options available for both single and multi-day attendance.