BCB London confirms 2026 return

08 July, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

After a successful debut, BCB London has announced it will return in 2026.

The two-day event saw 140 exhibitors and 3,650 visitors from 56 countries attend London’s Tobacco Dock.

Petra Lassahn, BCB director, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the success of BCB London - it is officially the new home of hospitality for the UK and Ireland! It’s been such a pleasure to welcome so many exhibitors and visitors to the event, and I would like to thank everyone involved for helping to create such a vibrant experience. 

BCB will return to Tobacco Dock on 29-30 June 2026, with more details to be released soon.

