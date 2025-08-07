BCB announces updates for 2025 show

On 6-8 October Bar Convent Berlin will return to Exhibition Centre Berlin with new formats and targeted networking.

Education at this year’s show will see renewed depth and perspective under the direction of Priyanka Blah, BCB director of education, in close collaboration with Eleni Nikoloulia, Damien Guichard and Maria Gorbatschova of the BCB education board.

“This year’s programme reflects a thoughtful and well-rounded approach to the challenges and opportunities within the global bar community. I’m most excited about the diversity of voices and ideas - it’s what makes BCB such a powerful platform for discovery and connection,” said Blah.

The reimagined BCB Embassy will merge education, tastings and guest experience, and wine will be featured as a dedicated theme within the programme.

Each day, one session on various stages will be reserved for wine-related content, exploring topics such as wine-based cocktails, low-abv pairings, smart pricing, and how to build a profitable wine list.

Alongside workshops and tastings curated by the education board and partner brands, the embassy features a working bar hosted by the bar team from Botanical by Alfonse, serving bespoke drinks inspired by each day's theme.

2025 will also see for the first time, ‘Working Wednesday’, a new initiative dedicated to the next generation of hospitality professionals. In partnership with the Deutsche Barkeeper-Union (DBU), the programme includes discounted student access, industry matchmaking, and sessions that spotlight career paths both behind and beyond the bar.