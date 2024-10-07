Campari Academy returns to BCB for 2024

Campari Academy has announced its 2024 lineup for the Campari Academy Suite at Bar Convent Berlin (BCB), featuring a series of workshops and events curated by creative director Monica Berg.

Centred around this year’s theme ‘9 Steps to Success’, the programme will include brand development and professional headshots and media relations designed to elevate bartenders’ professional journeys.

Berg said: “This year’s programme is designed to inspire and empower bartenders, helping them reach new heights in their careers. As creative director, being part of Campari Academy is incredibly important to me. The industry needs educational platforms that not only impart knowledge but also spark creativity and prompt genuine conversations.”

Over two days, 14-15 October, The Campari Academy Suite at the Grand Campari Hotel (a creative takeover of Soho House Berlin) will act as host, as this year sees the introduction of its ‘Media Centre’, an initiative to support bartenders in refining professional profiles and advancing careers.

Attendees can register to attend the talks at the Grand Campari Hotel reception on a first-come, first-served basis.

Details on the Campari Academy Suite and how to register are available here.