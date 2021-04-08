Bollinger to acquire US-based Ponzi Vineyards

The Bollinger family has announced the acquisition of Oregon-based Ponzi Vineyards which will be its first winery in the US.

The purchase includes the winery and hospitality facilities 40 minutes from Portland, Oregon, in addition to the 35 acres of vineyards.

Bollinger chairman and CEO Etienne Bizot said: “The US is such an important market for luxury champagne, Burgundy, Sancerre, Cognac, and other regions in which our family owns wineries.



“If there was anywhere outside of France where we felt it was critical to invest, it is in the US. We have quietly considered opportunities for a number of years, but it is finally with the Ponzi family that we feel we have found the ideal fit.



“Their bold vision to come to Oregon, the subsequent decades of recognition for continually innovating and improving – we have so much respect for what the Ponzis have achieved, and look forward to building on it together, and connecting all our brands more closely with the U.S. market.”

The Ponzi family will retain 100 acres of vineyards and will grow and sell the grapes to Ponzi Vineyards under a long-term contract.

Vintus, current Ponzi Vineyards national sales and marketing agent, and importer of Champagne Bollinger, Champagne Ayala, Domaine Chanson and Langlois-Chateau, will continue to represent Ponzi’s trade distribution in the US.