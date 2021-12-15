Hyslop: Royal Salute 51 is 'one-of-a-kind' expression

The Time Series 51 Year Old 2021 Release is the second edition from Royal Salute’s Time Series Collection and just 101 crystal decanters of the whisky have been released.

The whisky has been bottled at cask strength and is non-chill filtered and each of the flagons has been made from Dartington Crystal and presented in a wooden box built from five layers of oak.

The whisky is available from specialist global retailers with an RRP $30,000.

“The Royal Salute Time Series 51 Year Old 2021 Release is an undeniably special expression that blends exceptional style with high-aged whisky,” said Hyslop.

“Crafting a Scotch of that age requires intense care and attention to ensure the cask characteristics are perfectly absorbed without being overpowering, and the moment I tested the final blend will stay with me forever.

“This release is a one-of-a-kind expression, and I am honoured to contribute to the legacy that the outstanding Royal Salute Time Series Collection is making in the world of rare and collectable whisky.”