Ryan Chetiyawardana, known as Mr Lyan, and his team is due to open a new venue in East London called Seed Library in early 2022.

The Shoreditch High Street venue is said to offer a “lo-fi, analogue approach to bartending” and sitting in the basement of One Hundred Shoreditch, the drinks will be new takes on classic serves.

These will sit alongside a selection of beers and wine and more details will be announced in the New Year.

Mr Lyan opened his first bar in Hoxton in 2013 and has a series of venues around the world including Lyaness in London, Super Lyan in Amsterdam and Silver Lyan in Washington DC.