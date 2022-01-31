Diageo is investing £73 million in a Guinness microbrewery and “culture hub ” in the heart of London.

Guinness at Old Brewer’s Yard in Covent Garden is set to open in autumn 2023, creating up to 150 jobs in the UK capital. It will also offer training to 100 bartenders per year at the 50,000 sq. ft. venue.

The new site will be built at the confluence of Mercer Walk, Langley Street, Neal Street and Shelton Street. A brewing team will create limited-edition beers, while visitors can go on tours and learn more about the bestselling stout.

There will also be event spaces, a Guinness store selling rare items and an open fire kitchen, restaurant and bar.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “This multi-million-pound investment is a crucial vote of confidence in our Capital.

“Three hundred years after brewing the first beer in Old Brewers Yard, it’s fantastic to see Guinness breathing life into our hospitality and tourism industries and creating more jobs and training opportunities in central London.”

Dayalan Nayager, managing director at Diageo Great Britain, added: “We’re excited to create a new home for Guinness in the heart of London. ‘Guinness at Old Brewer’s Yard’ will strengthen London’s hospitality community and be a must-visit destination for thousands of visitors to enjoy.

“Government support over the last two years has been vital for pubs and bars. Coming out of the pandemic, the long-term vitality of the trade will be significantly helped by the alcohol duty review and continued freezes in duty.”