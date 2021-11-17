Villa Massa launches Vermouth Giardino

Villa Massa has launched Vermouth Giardino, a pair of super-premium vermouth designed with the professional bartending community in mind.

The duo of vermouths was created in consultation with US-based bartenders and spirits experts Chris Patino and Stacey Swenson.

Vermouth Giardino Tradizionale is a sweet Vermouth di Torino that uses botanicals from the Italian Alps, including wormwood, bay leaves, coriander, and gentian.

Vermouth Giardino Mediterranean Dry is a dry vermouth with P.G.I. Sorrento Lemon peel combined with other Mediterranean herbs, spices and botanicals including wormwood, ginger, juniper, and nutmeg.

“Ever since its traditional recipe was created in 1890, Villa Massa has been a brand known for its craftsmanship of premium, authentic Limoncello worldwide,” said Zamora Company’s global marketing & innovation director for spirits, Julian Fernandez.

“In an effort to extend their portfolio of high-quality Italian-made products, Villa Massa has created a great tasting Vermouth crafted in much the same way as its Limoncello and Amaretto - using only the best all-natural ingredients from specific regions from Italy.

“Our idea was always to create a product ideal for mixing in both classic and contemporary cocktails, as well as being worthy of sipping on its own.

“To accomplish this, we collaborated with two expert US-based mixologists, Chris Patino and Stacey Swenson, who helped us to develop our Vermouth Giardino and so we can say they are made for bartenders, by bartenders.

The Vermouth Giardino Tradizionale is perfect paired with fellow premium spirits for a Negroni or a Manhattan, while the Mediterranean Dry adds bold citrus notes to the classic Dry Martini.”

The Vermouth Giardino range will launch in the US and Germany in September and additional markets in 2022.