Praphakorn Konglee crowned Bacardí Legacy champion 2021

Praphakorn Konglee from Thailand’s Find the Locker Room bar has won the Bacardí Legacy Cocktail Competition 2021 with is drink ‘Out of Sight’.

Konglee beat 38 other bartenders in the virtual global finals event which was decided by a panel of judges in London.

Konglee’s cocktail Out of Sight is made up of Bacardí Carta Blanca rum, pineapple, basil, yoghurt, lemon and agave and was inspired by his journey toward fatherhood.

“Bringing this title to Thailand for a second year is just amazing,” said Konglee. “I’m celebrating here now with my family and am so excited for all the opportunities ahead of me with Bacardí, which will allow me to improve as a bartender and make my family proud.”

Judge Monica Berg added: “I loved how Praphakorn connected the ingredients of the drink to his own personal journey, and that this journey was also something we could all relate to. This cocktail is not only a great expression of where he comes from, but also a celebration of the new directions that he will take.”



The Bacardí Legacy Cocktail Competition is one of the world’s largest cocktail competitions and receives thousands of entries each year.

Following two days of semi-finals last week, eight bartenders were selected as grand finalists to present via video their unique ‘Legacy’ cocktails to a new panel of judges in London.

The panel consisted of: Ago Perrone Sandrae Lawrence, Ian Burrell and Monica Berg.

As Konglee’s prize, Bacardí will offer year-long support to further his career as a bartender by creating experiences tailored to meet his goals, gain worldwide recognition for his drink and provide a platform from which Out of Sight will be served at some of the industry’s top bars.

Bacardí also offered all competitors the opportunity to secure a US$5,000 El Coco grant, in addition to competing for the global title. The grant funds each competitor’s time to develop a project or enterprise that supports the industry’s recovery from the pandemic.