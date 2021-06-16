Diageo becomes first spirits sponsor of the NFL

16 June, 2021
By Martin Green

Diageo has become the first ever official spirits sponsor of the NFL.

Brands including Crown Royal, Smirnoff and Captain Morgan will benefit from this new sponsorship deal.

It will include responsible drinking programs, visibility at marquee events such as NFL Honors and advertising at the international series games in London.

Canadian whiskey brand Crown Royal was the first spirits brand to advertise during a televised NFL game with its “Water Break” Responsible Drinking campaign encouraging moderation. 

It will be a key focus for Diageo during this partnership. Spiced rum brand Captain Morgan will also be a presenting sponsor of the NFL’s Fan of the Year contest.

Chief marketing and innovation officer Ed Pilkington said: “NFL games have the powerful ability to bring people together, and that very much ties into what our brands at Diageo are all about: bringing people together to celebrate life.

“This is a perfect match. We are energized about bringing new and exciting programs and experiences to the NFL’s passionate adult fan base, while continuing to use our platform to champion social responsibility in every way.”

Diageo already has sponsorship deals in place with 12 NFL franchises, so it called the deal “a natural progression”.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: spirits, first, responsible, responsible drinking, brand, drinking, whiskey, royal, whiskey brand, crown, canadian, Crown Royal, nfl, brand crown, first spirits, “water break” responsible, whiskey brand crown, brand crown royal, first spirits brand, televised nfl game




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

How the industry has changed since travel limits

Nick Strangeway looks at how travel restrictions have left a permanent impression on the global bar trade.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter