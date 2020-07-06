Graham's Port launches commemorative edition LBV

Port producer Graham’s has released a commemorative edition of its 2015 Late Bottled Vintage to mark its bicentenary.

Scottish brothers William and John Graham founded the firm in Porto back in 1820, and the Symington family later acquired it.

The commemorative edition comes in three different tubes, which are designed to add a splash of colour to the port category.

Johnny Symington, Chairman of Symington Family Estates commented, “We are incredibly proud of Graham’s 200-year history and it seemed only fit to mark this celebration with the special release of this outstanding 2015 Late Bottled Vintage.

“As a family business, this is an important moment for the brand and a chance for us to reflect back over previous generations, respecting our past and looking forward to the future.”

Fifth generation family members Vicky and Charlotte Symington led the project, while Alexandra Sousa Ribeiro designed the packaging.

Vicky Symington, Graham’s Brand marketing manager, said: “Having joined our family company recently, it has been a privilege to work on this commemorative edition. My great-great grandfather, AJ, came to Portugal in 1882 and began his career in the port trade at Graham’s Port.

“Two generations later, my grandfather and his cousins acquired Graham’s, so the idea that the brand has gone full circle is very special.”