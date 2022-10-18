St-Rémy launches brandy finished in port casks

St-Rémy Brandy has announced the launch of Finished in Port Casks, a limited-edition, individually numbered bottling of brandy matured in ex-Tawny Port casks.

The release is the latest addition to the brands Cask Finish Collection and the brainchild of the brand’s master blender Cécile Roudaut.

“I am delighted to release our latest expression from the Cask Finish Collection,” said Roudaut. “Throughout this process, the aim has been to innovate and offer brandy-drinkers something new, whilst remaining faithful to St-Rémy’s traditions and heritage, using techniques that honour the methods used when the house was founded in 1886.”

The ex-Tawny Port oak casks, sourced from Portugal’s Douro region, lend to the St-Rémy brandy notes of black fruits, prunes, and roasted nuts.

The launch follows this year’s limited-edition Sauternes cask finish and the second Dark Rum cask finish, launched in 2021.

The ‘Finished in Port Casks’ limited-edition collection from St-Rémy Brandy will be distributed in Canada, Taiwan, and Mexico, starting from October 2022.