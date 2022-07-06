The House of Angostura launches limited edition rum

The House of Angostura has launched its limited edition Angostura Zenith rum, joining its Private Cask Collection of mature rums.

Derived from two of Trinidad and Tobago’s distilleries, Caroni 1975 and Angostura Limited, the rum is aged in charred American oak casks.

Chairman of Angostura Holdings Limited, Terrence Bharath said: “After three years in development, we’re delighted to extend our Private Cask Collection with the launch of Angostura Zenith.”

Produced with the last of Caroni's molasses, Angostura is “striving to bring the spirit of Trinidad & Tobago to rum connoisseurs around the world,” added Bharath.

The Angostura Zenith, limited to 195 bottles, is available for £2,500 at select retailers.