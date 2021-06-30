Havana Club launches Tributo 2021

Havana Club has unveiled the sixth instalment in its prestigious Tributo series of limited-edition rums.

The Tributo series is designed to showcase the craft and expertise of the Maestros del Ron Cubano. It began in 2016 and a new expression is released on an annual basis.

Havana Club Tributo 2021 is sourced from a batch of 100 exclusive Tributo casks and then matured in white port casks from the Douro Valley.

It has a deep amber hue and offers honey, berries and raisins on the nose. This is an intense and complex rum, with dried fruit, nuts, coffee and dark chocolate on the palate and a long, rich finish. It was bottled at 40% abv.

Havana Club Tributo 2021 is now available in 13 international markets, with a rrp of €400.

Asbel Morales, Havana Club’s Maestro del Ron Cubano, has signed every numbered bottle in this limited-edition release. “Havana Club Tributo 2021 is an aromatic, smooth rum that uncovers the art and charm of Cuba with every sip,” he said.

“This year’s edition, finished in wood-aged white port casks, celebrates a step change within the series that showcases the craftsmanship and expertise at Havana Club, from distillation and ageing, to perfect the final blend.

“It has been a privilege to craft this expression, and pay homage to the Masters of Cuban Rum, both past and present.”