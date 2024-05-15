Jackson Family Wines enters bourbon sector

US wine company Jackson Family Wines has entered the American whiskey category with the launch of its Stonestreet Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

The inaugural whiskey is called the Founders Edition and the project is said to be a subsequent result of the company’s horse racing forage.

In 2005, the Jackson family established Stonestreet Farms in Kentucky as part of a successful horse racing project and Stonestreet is the middle name of founder Jess Jackson.

Christopher Jackson, co-proprietor of Jackson Family Wines and master blender, said: "From racing our first thoroughbred in 2005 to the release of our inaugural bourbon, we will never stop pursuing what is possible while respecting those who have ventured before us.”

The whiskey is made with a high-wheat mash bill and aged for a minimum of five years, with 131 barrels produced.

Stonestreet Founder's Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is bottled at 47% abv and available across the US, with a suggested retail price of $60 per 750ml bottle.