Hoxton sees first move into the US

12 May, 2026
By Eleanor Yates

London-based spirits company Hoxton has launched in California, marking its first move into the US and a major step in its international expansion.

The California launch is being delivered in partnership with Amante 1530, with Alluvial Wines & Spirits appointed to lead distribution across the state. 

The partnership with Amante 1530 has a shared approach of building brands through the on trade and in return, Hoxton will support the rollout of Amante 1530 across the UK and Europe.

Gerry Calabrese, founder of Hoxton, said: “We built Hoxton behind the bar and that has never changed. California felt like the right place to start in the United States. It is a market that understands flavour and respects hospitality. Amante gives us a partner who knows how to build brands properly within the trade.”

As distribution builds Hoxton will expand further across the US while continuing to grow internationally. 

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