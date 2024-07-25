Menu of the month: Bar Leone

Opening in June 2023, Bar Leone has become the most celebrated bar in Asia, topping this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Bars and bringing Italian culture to the forefront of Hong Kong’s bustling bar scene.
Yuzu Negroni
Bar Leone uses Japanese yuzu liqueur yuzushu to offer a fresh take on the Italian classic cocktail.
Gin, yuzushu, Cocchi Americano, Suze, vanilla
Method: All ingredients are stirred and served cold with lemon peel garnish.
Olive Oil Sour
Italian olive oil, bourbon, sherry, lemon, honey, egg white
Bellini
Peach puree, prosecco, orange blossom water
Mezcal Negroni
Los Siete Misterios Doba Yej, Tapatio reposado, Cocchi Vermouth di Torino, Amaro Santoni, Cynar