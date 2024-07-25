Menu of the month: Bar Leone

Lorenzo Antinori’s ‘cocktail popolari’ concept is dialled into nailing the classics. Simplicity, accessibility and balance are the focus for its Italian menu of classic cocktails.

Opening in June 2023, Bar Leone has become the most celebrated bar in Asia, topping this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Bars and bringing Italian culture to the forefront of Hong Kong’s bustling bar scene.

Yuzu Negroni

Bar Leone uses Japanese yuzu liqueur yuzushu to offer a fresh take on the Italian classic cocktail.

Gin, yuzushu, Cocchi Americano, Suze, vanilla

Method: All ingredients are stirred and served cold with lemon peel garnish.

Olive Oil Sour

Italian olive oil, bourbon, sherry, lemon, honey, egg white

Bellini

Peach puree, prosecco, orange blossom water

Mezcal Negroni

Los Siete Misterios Doba Yej, Tapatio reposado, Cocchi Vermouth di Torino, Amaro Santoni, Cynar