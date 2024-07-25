Menu of the month: Bar Leone

25 July, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Lorenzo Antinori’s ‘cocktail popolari’ concept is dialled into nailing the classics. Simplicity, accessibility and balance are the focus for its Italian menu of classic cocktails. 

Opening in June 2023, Bar Leone has become the most celebrated bar in Asia, topping this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Bars and bringing Italian culture to the forefront of Hong Kong’s bustling bar scene.

Yuzu Negroni

Bar Leone uses Japanese yuzu liqueur yuzushu to offer a fresh take on the Italian classic cocktail.

Gin, yuzushu, Cocchi Americano, Suze, vanilla

Method: All ingredients are stirred and served cold with lemon peel garnish.

Olive Oil Sour

Italian olive oil, bourbon, sherry, lemon, honey, egg white

Bellini

Peach puree, prosecco, orange blossom water

Mezcal Negroni

Los Siete Misterios Doba Yej, Tapatio reposado, Cocchi Vermouth di Torino, Amaro Santoni, Cynar

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: italian, cocktails, classic, focus, classic cocktails, balance, Classics, menu, nailing, accessibility, simplicity, popolari’ concept, italian menu, simplicity accessibility, classics simplicity, bar leone lorenzo, lorenzo antinori’s ‘cocktail, antinori’s ‘cocktail popolari’, classics simplicity accessibility, ‘cocktail popolari’ concept




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter