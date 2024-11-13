Swift Soho introduces new menu

Swift Soho has launched its new menu ‘Backstage Heroes’, inspired by the behind-the-scenes world of theatre and the arts.

The menu, accompanied by original artwork from Dan Collins, features 20 drinks including Swift classics.

Coral Anderson, managing director and co-owner, said: “We set out to craft a menu truly inspired by our surroundings. This vibrant hub of the West End and centre of creativity is reflected in each of our cocktails. We invite our guests to experience the essence of Soho with every sip, while our menu encourages conversation, a hallmark of Swift.”

Some highlights from the menu include the Pantomime, with Del Maguey Vida mezcal, Aperol, citrus, strawberry, basil and prosecco and the Cyclorama, with Tapatio Blanco, Aluna rum, and pandan.

The new cocktails will join Swift’s classics, such as the Irish Coffee, White Water, Imperial Gimlet, and Rigoletto.