swift menu legends

Long Beach

Swift launches new Legends menu

02 December, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Swift Soho has launched a new cocktail menu called Legends drawing inspiration from famous drinkers throughout history.

The menu features drinks named after industry faces such as Dick Bradsell through to historic figures like Van Gogh and modern day icons including Snoop Dogg.

The menu features 19 drinks comprising of light spritzes and stirred-down drinks. One of the cocktails on the list, Nightingale, is inspired by Burlesque star Dita Von Teese, whose favourite drink is a Margarita. The drinks is a twist on the classic, and is made using tequila, dry vermouth, bitter almond-flavoured grappa and orange bitters.

Swift Soho has featured in The World’s 50 Best Bars three times making it one of London's best-known industry venues.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, drinks, features, twist, favourite, Swift, Swift Soho, menu, soho, legends, teese, menu features, dita von, burlesque star, star dita, including snoop dogg, burlesque star dita, star dita von, made using tequila, dita von teese




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

Sustainability: No more excuses

COP26 littered newspaper headlines throughout November. The focus was supposed to be on resolving the climate change crisis, but predictably turned into a game of political chess. In the absence of any authoritative leadership, our industry needs to set an example.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter