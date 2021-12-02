Swift launches new Legends menu

Swift Soho has launched a new cocktail menu called Legends drawing inspiration from famous drinkers throughout history.

The menu features drinks named after industry faces such as Dick Bradsell through to historic figures like Van Gogh and modern day icons including Snoop Dogg.

The menu features 19 drinks comprising of light spritzes and stirred-down drinks. One of the cocktails on the list, Nightingale, is inspired by Burlesque star Dita Von Teese, whose favourite drink is a Margarita. The drinks is a twist on the classic, and is made using tequila, dry vermouth, bitter almond-flavoured grappa and orange bitters.

Swift Soho has featured in The World’s 50 Best Bars three times making it one of London's best-known industry venues.