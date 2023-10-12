Hacha introduces Cymatics menu inspired by music

London agaveria Hacha has launched its new menu, Cymatics, showcasing 12 cocktails inspired by music from some of the industry’s most notable names, past and present.

The drinks list, which has been over a year in the making, will be the bar’s first full new menu and concept launch since opening its Dalston venue in 2019.

Deano Moncrieffe, co-founder of Hacha, said: “When creating the menu we wanted to make something memorable and make waves in the mixology scene. When exploring if there was an alternative way to create cocktails we discovered cymatics and instantly knew we wanted to experiment and see where this method would take us.

“At Hacha, music is a key part of our ethos, especially in our Brixton venue, which is home to so many amazing artists,” Moncrieffe added.

Moncrieffe and the Hacha team looked to explore ways to create cocktails other than methods such as shaking, stirring or throwing. The concept of cymatics uses a substance other than air to transmit sound to visualise the waves.

Each of the 12 cocktails on the menu are inspired by a different artist, many of whom are local or native to Brixton, the home of Hacha’s second bar which opened in September 2021.

The ingredients in each cocktail have been selected based on the frequencies and soundwaves from the selected track, designed to compliment and reflect the beats through flavour and density.

Paying homage to Brixton and the renowned track from Eddie Grant, Electric Avenue is one of the cocktails on the menu, created using tequila/mezcal, spiced orange liqueur, Hacha lemon sour mix, blue pea flower and coconut water.

The menu itself has been designed by Emma Murphy, co-founder of Hacha and Dan Allott of creative partner Social Imbibe. The digital menu takes the style of a music streaming service, created to reflect the concept behind the drinks on the menu.