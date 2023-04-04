Scarfes Bar launches new menu to celebrate 10 years

This April, Scarfes Bar at Rosewood London is launching its new menu ‘10’, in celebration of its 10-year anniversary.

The menu draws inspiration from the bar’s history, its cocktails, resident musicians, caricatures and guests.

Ten of the cocktails are dedicated to guests’ favourites from years gone by and ten are new creations by area director of bars Martin Siska, head of mixology Yann Bouvignies and their team.

To mark the launch, Scarfes Bar is partnering with Equal Measures UK, adding £1 on the bill to support the Education and Mentorship programme for the month of April, with further initiatives throughout the year. The bar’s namesake, British artist and caricaturist, Gerald Scarfe has created a special edition of his caricature commemorating the 10-year anniversary which will adorn the wall outside the bar.

Among Scarfes’ top ten bestsellers is Zingy Stardust, from its 2019 menu, which was dedicated to music. Paying homage to David Bowie, the Gimlet twist is made with Bombay Premier Cru, muscat, kaffir and neroli topped with orange dust and popping candy.

Another featuring on the bestsellers menu is the twist on the Paloma, the El Bandito, made with Ojo de Dios Mezcal, Baldoria Verdant, thai basil, watermelon and CO2.

Among the new creations is Buen Palo, made using Appleton 12, Palo Santo, Mint Amaro and London Essence soda, served with a spritz of Palo Santo.

No.6, meanwhile, is a take on an Old Fashioned, blended with The Lakes Whiskymakers Reserve No. 6, Chocolate & Hazelnut and Sauternes.

Led by Siska and Bouvignies, the mixology team at Scarfes create their own homemade cordials, ferments and distillates for the menu in their in-house lab.