Scarfes Bar partners with The Lakes Distillery

Scarfes Bar at Rosewood London is partnering with The Lakes Distillery for The Whiskymaker's Editions ‘Decadence’, to commemorate its ten-year anniversary.

The limited-edition single malt will have 402 individually numbered bottles available, for £250 on Rosewood London’s website and to be picked up at the bar, embellished with Gerald Scarfe’s caricatures and ten-year anniversary logo, also available in the bar for £40 a glass.

Area director of bars at Rosewood London, Martin Siska, said: “It has been an extraordinary experience to create this limited-edition bottle, which symbolises the significance of this milestone. Working alongside The Lakes team has been a pleasure, and we look forward to continuing our partnership together in the future.”

Furthermore, Scarfes will be holding an online auction for the number ten bottle, signed by Scarfe, with the auction running for the ten days prior to 10 October.

All proceeds will be donated to Equal Measures UK, an organisation dedicated to supporting underrepresented and marginalised people in the drinks industry.

The bar is also partnering with Campari this September for an exclusive cocktail in celebration of Negroni Week.

Scarfes will be showcasing cocktail ‘Metamorphosis’ for £20, alongside its new menu '10'.

The partnership is running from now until 24 September, with the Metamorphosis cocktail created by Scarfes’ team using a blend of isolated Campari, Cinzano 1757 Vermouth Di Torino, extra dry, fortified cantaloup and negroni caviar, which was made by distilling Campari into a concentrate and turning it into caviar.