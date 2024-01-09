Italicus

The Art of Italicus Aperitivo Challenge returns

09 January, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

The Art of Italicus Aperitivo Challenge is returning for its sixth edition, inviting global bartenders to create an original aperitivo cocktail inspired by art, using Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto.

The winner will be crowned Italicus Bar Artist of the Year 2024 and will win a trip to Miami for a mentorship program with Cafe La Trova by Julio Cabrera. 

Founder and chief executive of Italicus, Giuseppe Gallo, said: “Meeting with the industry’s emerging talent through this program gives me a great deal of pride and is something I hope continues for many years as a way of keeping our community connected, working together and empowering one another.”  

Each recipe must be in an aperitivo style and can be inspired by any form of art such as sculpture, painting, fashion, music and architecture.

The competition will welcome entrants from 13 countries including Croatia/Slovenia, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and US. 

Bartenders from other countries will be able to apply through a ‘Wild Card’ entry, offering the opportunity to win a spot at the global final in May in Rome. 

