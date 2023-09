Artesian bar at The Langham, London, has launched a food and cocktail pairing experience, with dishes from chef Angelo Sato of Humble Chicken matched with cocktails by head bartender of Artesian, Giulia Cuccurullo.

The pairing menu sees Japanese flavours and ingredients from Sato’s cooking paired with select cocktails from Artesian’s Ingredients of the Future menu.

Priced at £100pp, the experience includes four of Angelo’s dishes matched with three Ingredients of the Future cocktails.

The full cocktail list and food menu will also be available for guests to order dishes and drinks individually.