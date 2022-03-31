Bacardi extends bottled cocktail range to the off-premise

Bacardi has announced that it will be extending the availability of its bottled cocktails range, Tails, to the off-trade.

The range, which uses Bacardi’s portfolio of premium brands and was created for the hospitality industry, promises a bar quality cocktail in 30 seconds.

“Over the last two years, cocktail awareness has boomed as people served up daiquiris, espresso martini cocktails and mojitos to make staying-in feel extra special,” said Evert-Jan Bos, general manager of Tails.

“Now, as the on-trade reopens, consumers are enjoying the experience of being back in the bar and they’re ordering cocktails more than ever before.

“Tails Cocktails offer both incredible taste and convenience, making it easier than ever for people to enjoy the same flavour and complexity of a cocktail made from scratch, without any effort or expertise. No shopping for ingredients, no measuring, no recipes - just add ice, shake and pour.”

There are five cocktails in the Tails range, the Rum Daiquiri made with Bacardí rum, the Whisky Sour made with Dewar’s Blended Scotch, the Gin Gimlet which uses Bombay Sapphire, and the Espresso Martini Cocktail and Passion Fruit Martini Cocktail, both made with 42Below vodka.

“Of course you can never replace the experience of enjoying a favourite cocktail in a local bar, however we’re going one step further to offer more and more fantastic choices for consumers,”said Francis Debeuckelaere, regional president, Western Europe, Australia & New Zealand.

“With Tails we’re delivering new experiences for the home, putting cocktails on the menu whatever the occasion.”

Tails will be available from April in supermarkets, retailers and online across the UK and Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria, and Australia.