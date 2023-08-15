Scarfes Bar partners with Appleton Estate Rum

Scarfes Bar at Rosewood London is partnering with Appleton Estate Rum for an exclusive cocktail menu this month.

Scarfes Bar will showcase cocktail ‘Sage & Glory’, as well as tastings of Appleton 17 Legend, a recreation of the 17 Year Old created by Caribbean exporter J Wray & Nephew in the 1940s, with tastings available for £120.

Sage & Glory is a mix of Appleton Estate 12, pear and sage, Amontillado Sherry and London Essence Ginger Beer. The cocktail was created by the Scarfes Bar team to celebrate the flavours of Appleton’s 12 year old.

The limited cocktail will be available throughout the month for £22, alongside Scarfes Bar’s new menu ‘10’ which pays homage to its milestone ten-year anniversary.