Jez Carreon of Employees Only wins Sustainable Cocktail Challenge

04 March, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Jez Carreon of Employees Only Bar in Singapore has been crowned the World’s Most Sustainable Bartender by Flor de Caña, after competing with 18 mixologists from around the world.

The Global Final of the 4th edition of the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge, took place on 27 February, bringing together global bartenders to demonstrate their expertise in creating sustainable cocktails using Flor de Caña rum.

The winning cocktail, ‘Nicaragua is Calling’, has a minimum waste approach and was made with local Singaporean ingredients such as corn, coconut and pineapple, Flor de Caña 12 Year Rum and was served in sustainable jicara cup and a biodegradable coaster made from the cocktail’s leftovers. 

“What once seemed like a distant dream, something I never thought possible, has now become a reality. This is truly a career-defining moment,” said Carreon.

Andrea Pagliarini from Paradiso Bar in Spain took the competition’s second spot and Simone Sacco from Piano35 Ristorante Bar in Italy took the third spot.

The panel of judges comprised of industry experts Danil Nevsky (No.2 in Bar World 100), Patrick Pistolesi (founder of Drink Kong), Gina Barbachano (Hanky Panky manager) and Marcus Voglrieder (corporate beverage director at Nobu Restaurant Group). 

