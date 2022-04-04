Ron Santiago de Cuba appoint new global brand ambassador

04 April, 2022
By Oli Dodd

Cuban rum brand Ron Santiago de Cuba has announced the appointment of Antonio Naranjo as new global brand ambassador.

Naranjo, a two-time winner of World Class Bartender of the Year, co-founded Barcelona’s Dr Stravinsky which appeared on the 2019 World’s 50 Best Bars list, more recently he opened and currently owns Especiarium Bar and Quentin’s American Bar in Palma de Mallorca.

“Being Cuban and a bartender, I am proud of our strong, global reputation in rum making,” said Naranjo.

“In the east side of the island, the Cradle of light rum, where Ron Santiago de Cuba is produced, we craft the highest expression of the Cuban rum-making tradition.

“I’m delighted and proud to be able to get back to my origins as Ron Santiago de Cuba global brand ambassador to educate and impassion about this amazing rum, its provenance in the Cradle of Light Rum, quality and the versatility of its range”

