Flor de Caña to plant 1m trees by 2025

Flor de Caña has pledged to plant more than one million trees by 2025 through its own annual reforestation program called ‘Together for a Greener Future’.

The Nicaraguan rum brand has planted nearly 750,000 trees since 2005 and has now partnered with environmental charity One Tree Planted to launch a global reforestation campaign.

Through this partnership, both organisations will work together to raise awareness on the importance of reforestation and guarantee that one tree be planted for every dollar received in donations.

“Trees are essential for biodiversity and a healthy climate, so it’s great to work with a brand so committed to making a positive impact for reforestation and sustainability overall,” said Diana Chaplin, canopy director at One Tree Planted.

Flor de Caña is the world’s only carbon neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit and in addition to its reforestation efforts, the brand also recycles all CO2 emissions during the fermentation process and uses 100% renewable energy to distill its rum.